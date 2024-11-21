Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 42.43%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Ross Stores updated its Q4 guidance to $1.57-$1.64 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $6.10-$6.17 EPS.

Ross Stores Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.96. 5,128,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $127.53 and a twelve month high of $163.60. The company has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.44.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 48,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $7,524,868.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,003,532.29. This trade represents a 13.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 8,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $1,302,084.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,049 shares in the company, valued at $16,038,546.36. This represents a 7.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,138 shares of company stock valued at $11,093,051. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

