Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.68-1.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.451-1.457 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion. Elastic also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.680-1.720 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ESTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Elastic from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Baird R W lowered shares of Elastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.43.

Elastic Trading Up 6.3 %

Elastic stock traded up $5.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.13. 4,615,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $136.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.71 and its 200-day moving average is $97.05.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $347.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Elastic will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 19,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $1,380,342.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,393,522. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $487,605.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,737,387.50. This trade represents a 3.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,406 shares of company stock worth $2,627,772 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Earnings History and Estimates for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

