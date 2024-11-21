Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.68-1.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.451-1.457 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion. Elastic also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.680-1.720 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ESTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Elastic from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Baird R W lowered shares of Elastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.43.

Get Elastic alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Elastic

Elastic Trading Up 6.3 %

Elastic stock traded up $5.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.13. 4,615,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $136.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.71 and its 200-day moving average is $97.05.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $347.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Elastic will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 19,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $1,380,342.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,393,522. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $487,605.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,737,387.50. This trade represents a 3.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,406 shares of company stock worth $2,627,772 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.