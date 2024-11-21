iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $132.41 and last traded at $132.40, with a volume of 218797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.34.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,335.7% in the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

