Insider Buying: BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Purchases 92,376 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2024

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZGet Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 92,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $702,057.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,709,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,592,070.80. The trade was a 0.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 94,406 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $738,254.92.
  • On Monday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 22,616 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $177,083.28.
  • On Thursday, November 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 40,719 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $313,943.49.
  • On Tuesday, November 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 16,939 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $126,534.33.
  • On Wednesday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 61,003 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.66 per share, with a total value of $467,282.98.
  • On Monday, October 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 123,691 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $942,525.42.
  • On Friday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 68,934 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $520,451.70.
  • On Wednesday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 76,043 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $571,843.36.
  • On Monday, October 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 64,641 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $490,625.19.
  • On Friday, October 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 51,163 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $388,838.80.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

BIGZ stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.77. The company had a trading volume of 530,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,731. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.41.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0863 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.33%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter worth $76,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 75.1% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.