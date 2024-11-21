Insider Buying: BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Purchases 92,376 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 92,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $702,057.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,709,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,592,070.80. The trade was a 0.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 94,406 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $738,254.92.

On Monday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 22,616 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $177,083.28.

On Thursday, November 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 40,719 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $313,943.49.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 16,939 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $126,534.33.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 61,003 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.66 per share, with a total value of $467,282.98.

On Monday, October 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 123,691 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $942,525.42.

On Friday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 68,934 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $520,451.70.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 76,043 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $571,843.36.

On Monday, October 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 64,641 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $490,625.19.

On Friday, October 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 51,163 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $388,838.80.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

BIGZ stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.77. The company had a trading volume of 530,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,731. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.41.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0863 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter worth $76,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 75.1% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

