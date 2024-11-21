Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $571.65 and last traded at $571.65, with a volume of 73876 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $561.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $485.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $487.67.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $504.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $456.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,881.93. This represents a 39.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.16, for a total value of $4,882,804.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,701.44. The trade was a 57.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,415 shares of company stock valued at $15,829,445. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geller Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.