Foundry Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Foundry Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 2.3% of Foundry Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Foundry Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 647,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,696,000 after buying an additional 141,658 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 140.7% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 173,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,902,000 after purchasing an additional 101,564 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $5,710,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $5,988,000. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $5,430,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.93. The company had a trading volume of 64,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,998. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $111.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.81 and its 200 day moving average is $101.72.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.