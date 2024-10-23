InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:ICAP) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:ICAP – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.40 and last traded at $27.48. 10,678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 10,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.56. The firm has a market cap of $58.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.82.

About InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF

The InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (ICAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to global stocks that pay dividends during normal market conditions. The fund seeks to maximize income and pursue total return. ICAP was launched on Dec 29, 2021 and is managed by InfraCap.

