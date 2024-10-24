Kava Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $380.22 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. In the last week, Kava has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $380.22 million and approximately $17.08 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00040199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00012266 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,675 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.