Orchid Price Tops $0.0686 on Major Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Orchid has a total market cap of $67.19 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0686 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00007670 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,328.89 or 1.00027535 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00013052 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00007533 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006427 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00067614 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

