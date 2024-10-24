Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.66 and traded as high as C$15.35. Algoma Central shares last traded at C$15.20, with a volume of 4,910 shares traded.

Algoma Central Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.47, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$615.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Algoma Central alerts:

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C($0.37). Algoma Central had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of C$180.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$215.80 million. Analysts forecast that Algoma Central Co. will post 1.898977 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algoma Central Dividend Announcement

About Algoma Central

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Algoma Central’s payout ratio is currently 45.78%.

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates through Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segments. The company operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, and salt producers as well as, agricultural product distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.