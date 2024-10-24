ICON (ICX) Achieves Market Cap of $141.78 Million

ICON (ICX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. In the last week, ICON has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $141.78 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,040,214,663 coins and its circulating supply is 1,027,977,487 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

