HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7.34 ($0.10). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 6.30 ($0.08), with a volume of 61,028 shares traded.

HSS Hire Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34. The company has a market cap of £45.68 million, a PE ratio of 653.40 and a beta of 0.27.

Get HSS Hire Group alerts:

HSS Hire Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.58%.

HSS Hire Group Company Profile

HSS Hire Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company provides training services through various training courses. HSS Hire Group plc was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HSS Hire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSS Hire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.