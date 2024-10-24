Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.29 and traded as high as C$5.89. Dynacor Group shares last traded at C$5.84, with a volume of 12,509 shares changing hands.

Dynacor Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$207.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.29.

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dynacor Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of C$92.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$90.31 million. Research analysts forecast that Dynacor Group Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynacor Group Announces Dividend

Dynacor Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Dynacor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Tumipampa project covering an area of 5,796 hectares located in the Circa district, Peru.

