Comparing Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) and Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME)

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) and Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Prime Medicine has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invivyd has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prime Medicine and Invivyd”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prime Medicine N/A N/A -$198.13 million ($2.16) -1.94 Invivyd $2.26 million 52.11 -$198.64 million ($1.87) -0.53

Analyst Ratings

Prime Medicine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Invivyd. Prime Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invivyd, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Prime Medicine and Invivyd, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prime Medicine 0 1 8 0 2.89 Invivyd 0 0 3 0 3.00

Prime Medicine currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 221.43%. Invivyd has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 1,046.29%. Given Invivyd’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Invivyd is more favorable than Prime Medicine.

Profitability

This table compares Prime Medicine and Invivyd’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prime Medicine N/A -106.30% -81.24% Invivyd N/A -109.72% -90.91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.4% of Prime Medicine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Invivyd shares are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of Prime Medicine shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of Invivyd shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Prime Medicine beats Invivyd on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prime Medicine



Prime Medicine, Inc., a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence. It has a research collaboration with Cimeio Therapeutics to develop Prime Edited Shielded-Cell & Immunotherapy Pairs for genetic diseases, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Invivyd



Invivyd, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering. Its pipeline includes PEMGRADA (pemivibart) injection, a half-life extended investigational monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the prevention of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents; VYD2311, an mAb candidate which is in preclinical studies for the prevention or treatment for COVID-19; and adintrvimab, that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19. The company also has discovery stage candidates for the prevention of seasonal influenza and COVID-19. It has a collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC for the discovery and optimization of proprietary antibodies; and the Scripps Research Institute to perform research activities to identify vaccine candidates for the prevention, diagnosis or treatment of influenza or beta coronaviruses. The company was formerly known as Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Invivyd, Inc. in September 2022. Invivyd, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

