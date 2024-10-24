American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. American Airlines Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.350-1.600 EPS.
American Airlines Group Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.78. 65,487,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,872,938. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.79. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $14.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on American Airlines Group
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than American Airlines Group
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.