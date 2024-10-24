American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. American Airlines Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.350-1.600 EPS.

American Airlines Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.78. 65,487,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,872,938. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.79. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $14.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.09.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

