Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 642,920 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 154.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 642,920 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 1.4% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $750,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 35.5% in the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $24,338,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,682,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in Netflix by 24.4% in the first quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $155,185,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 58.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,931 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,968,000 after purchasing an additional 30,511 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,330 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NFLX traded up $5.64 on Thursday, hitting $754.93. 1,140,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,718,759. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $395.62 and a one year high of $773.00. The company has a market capitalization of $325.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $703.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $657.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total transaction of $16,163,976.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,991.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total transaction of $16,163,976.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,991.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 229,711 shares of company stock worth $153,905,830. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.70.

View Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.