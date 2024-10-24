Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 70,320 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 249% compared to the typical daily volume of 20,150 call options.

Institutional Trading of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 32,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $274,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,346,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,383,000 after acquiring an additional 281,554 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.22. 2,993,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,696,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $89.15 and a twelve month high of $99.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.01.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2882 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

