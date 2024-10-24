Gigachad (GIGA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.27 Million

Gigachad (GIGA) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 24th. During the last seven days, Gigachad has traded 48.1% higher against the dollar. One Gigachad token can now be purchased for $0.0614 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gigachad has a total market cap of $589.58 million and $6.27 million worth of Gigachad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gigachad

Gigachad launched on January 3rd, 2024. Gigachad’s total supply is 9,603,935,545 tokens. The official website for Gigachad is www.gigachadsolana.com. Gigachad’s official Twitter account is @gigachad_meme.

Buying and Selling Gigachad

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigachad (GIGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Gigachad has a current supply of 9,603,935,545.16 with 9,302,411,888 in circulation. The last known price of Gigachad is 0.06138961 USD and is down -6.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $8,906,619.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gigachadsolana.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gigachad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gigachad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gigachad using one of the exchanges listed above.

