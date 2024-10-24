Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.800-0.840 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion. Vertiv also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.660-2.700 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Vertiv from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Vertiv from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.11.

Shares of NYSE VRT traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,675,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,369,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 105.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $34.60 and a twelve month high of $116.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.37 and its 200-day moving average is $89.83.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 9.62%.

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

