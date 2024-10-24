Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Given “Neutral” Rating at HC Wainwright

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Lumos Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Lumos Pharma from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ LUMO remained flat at $4.36 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,181. Lumos Pharma has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $4.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.81. The company has a market cap of $35.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 157.99% and a negative net margin of 2,405.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumos Pharma will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lumos Pharma stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Free Report) by 2,380.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 714,500 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 9.17% of Lumos Pharma worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of products and therapies for people with rare diseases. Its primary product candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

