Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Receives Overweight Rating from Stephens

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $490.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WING. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $407.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $417.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Wingstop from $407.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Wingstop from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Wingstop from $418.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.88.

Wingstop Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of WING stock traded down $7.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $358.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,113. Wingstop has a one year low of $173.74 and a one year high of $433.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $395.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.71. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.71.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total value of $1,192,299.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,152.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 284.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,957,000 after purchasing an additional 283,412 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 36.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 602,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,860,000 after acquiring an additional 161,600 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 66.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 325,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,753,000 after acquiring an additional 130,248 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,924,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,071,473,000 after purchasing an additional 104,780 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Wingstop by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,273,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $833,026,000 after purchasing an additional 101,917 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

