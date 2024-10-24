Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 891,287 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 93.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,850,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891,287 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for 2.8% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $59,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 81,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:FNDE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.68. The stock had a trading volume of 72,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,077. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.90.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.