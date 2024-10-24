iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.

GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 81.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,464 shares during the quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $219.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.63. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

