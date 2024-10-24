Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.60 and last traded at $13.68, with a volume of 290961 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on Expro Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Expro Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -77.56, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Expro Group had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $469.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expro Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expro Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,594,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,229,000 after acquiring an additional 320,112 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Expro Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,752,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,935,000 after acquiring an additional 140,617 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,334,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,435,000 after purchasing an additional 219,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,352,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,975,000 after purchasing an additional 38,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,122,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,396,000 after purchasing an additional 236,098 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

