CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 99,269 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 59.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,269 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 220.4% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 40,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 40,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $268,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.21 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

