Simon’s Cat (CAT) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $264.83 Million

Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. Over the last seven days, Simon’s Cat has traded 53.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Simon’s Cat token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Simon’s Cat has a market cap of $264.83 million and approximately $229.94 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Simon's Cat alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.95 or 0.00241240 BTC.

Simon’s Cat Token Profile

Simon’s Cat launched on August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 8,099,955,188,055 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,749,955,188,055 tokens. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme. Simon’s Cat’s official website is www.simons.cat.

Simon’s Cat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Simon’s Cat (CAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simon’s Cat has a current supply of 8,099,955,188,055.355 with 6,749,955,188,055.355 in circulation. The last known price of Simon’s Cat is 0.00004347 USD and is up 11.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $281,189,792.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simons.cat/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simon’s Cat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simon’s Cat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simon’s Cat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Simon's Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simon's Cat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.