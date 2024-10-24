Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,600 ($33.76) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.07% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intermediate Capital Group
Intermediate Capital Group Trading Up 2.1 %
Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile
We are a provider of integrated solutions consisting of high-performance computing ASIC chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications. We utilize a fabless business model and specialize in the front-end and back-end of IC design, which are the major components of the IC product development chain.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Intermediate Capital Group
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- A $1.75 Billion Gamble: Can Lucid Ignite Growth?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- The Rally in Lockheed Martin and RTX Can Continue: Here’s Why
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Technology Stocks With Big Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.