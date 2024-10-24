Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,600 ($33.76) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Shares of ICG traded up GBX 44 ($0.57) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,130 ($27.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,114. The company has a market cap of £6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,327.50 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,166.82. Intermediate Capital Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,852 ($24.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,448 ($31.78).

(Get Free Report)

We are a provider of integrated solutions consisting of high-performance computing ASIC chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications. We utilize a fabless business model and specialize in the front-end and back-end of IC design, which are the major components of the IC product development chain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.