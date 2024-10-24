Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $243,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 593.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $299.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 564.72, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.17 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $3,203,489.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 400,390 shares in the company, valued at $119,027,939.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $3,203,489.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 400,390 shares in the company, valued at $119,027,939.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,172,858.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,212 shares of company stock worth $30,529,413. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.74.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

