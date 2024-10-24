Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC

Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,095 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Comcast by 8.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 168,418 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Comcast by 8.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 808,607 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $35,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,460,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,470,775. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $162.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.45. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.