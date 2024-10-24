Nervos Network (CKB) Price Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $636.35 million and $30.79 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,865.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $364.03 or 0.00536402 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00009012 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.98 or 0.00104585 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.35 or 0.00228902 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00027759 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00026832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00070859 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,768,559,033 coins and its circulating supply is 45,074,801,311 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

