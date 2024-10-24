iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $98.27 and last traded at $97.93, with a volume of 854994 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.91.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.40.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVW. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.