Comparing LandBridge (NYSE:LB) & Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) and LandBridge (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Permian Basin Royalty Trust and LandBridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permian Basin Royalty Trust 96.28% 15,940.96% 672.47% LandBridge N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Permian Basin Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. LandBridge pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Permian Basin Royalty Trust pays out 58.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LandBridge pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permian Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A LandBridge 0 2 6 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and LandBridge, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

LandBridge has a consensus target price of $36.57, indicating a potential downside of 31.22%. Given LandBridge’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LandBridge is more favorable than Permian Basin Royalty Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Permian Basin Royalty Trust and LandBridge”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permian Basin Royalty Trust $32.66 million 16.57 $27.98 million $0.62 18.73 LandBridge $100.26 million 38.79 $260.42 million $3.56 14.94

LandBridge has higher revenue and earnings than Permian Basin Royalty Trust. LandBridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Permian Basin Royalty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.9% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of LandBridge shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LandBridge beats Permian Basin Royalty Trust on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas. It also holds a 95% net overriding royalty in the Texas Royalty properties, which consist of various producing oil fields, such as Yates, Wasson, Sand Hills, East Texas, Kelly-Snyder, Panhandle Regular, N. Cowden, Todd, Keystone, Kermit, McElroy, Howard-Glasscock, Seminole, and others located in Texas. Its Texas Royalty properties comprise approximately 125 separate royalty interests containing approximately 51,000 net producing acres. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About LandBridge

(Get Free Report)

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas. LandBridge Company LLC operates as a subsidiary of LandBridge Holdings LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.