Jackson Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,912,000 after buying an additional 614,652 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528,660 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,940,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,646,000 after acquiring an additional 211,575 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,580,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,041,000 after acquiring an additional 40,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,982,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,381,000 after acquiring an additional 70,828 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $390.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,049,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,035. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $378.61 and a 200 day moving average of $365.02. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $394.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

