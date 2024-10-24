Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for October 24th (ABL, AMSWA, AVTX, BPMC, BTBT, CARV, CATX, CGEM, CGON, CHEK)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, October 24th:

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX). HC Wainwright issued a neutral rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC). They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT). They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX). They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM). The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON). They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB). They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA). They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR). The firm issued a sell rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX). They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB). The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC). The firm issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE). They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock.

Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY). They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

