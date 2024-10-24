Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. Jack Henry & Associates makes up approximately 26.3% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $42,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,680.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 113,696 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 212,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,318,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $1,411,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 91,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 359,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,426,000 after acquiring an additional 67,816 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.11.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

JKHY traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $184.60. The company had a trading volume of 85,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $186.93. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $559.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.37 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 21.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

