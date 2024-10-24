ESGL (NASDAQ:ESGL) Trading Down 2.4% – Time to Sell?

ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL – Get Free Report) was down 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 21,118 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 63,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.
ESGL Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24.
About ESGL
ESGL Holdings Limited provides waste solutions. It regenerates industrial waste into circular products using technologies and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ESGL
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for ESGL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESGL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.