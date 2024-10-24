Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Stock Price Down 1% – Time to Sell?

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2024

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCFGet Free Report) shares dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.79 and last traded at $5.79. Approximately 5,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 142,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

Frontera Energy Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average is $6.08.

Frontera Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.15%.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 24 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.