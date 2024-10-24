Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Stock Price Down 1% – Time to Sell?

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.79 and last traded at $5.79. Approximately 5,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 142,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

Frontera Energy Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average is $6.08.

Frontera Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.15%.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 24 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

