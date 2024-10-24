Global Value Investment Corp. Purchases 330,743 Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 330,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $893,006.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,643,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,212.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Global Value Investment Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Global Value Investment Corp. sold 820 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $1,435.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 7,409 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $17,188.88.

On Friday, October 18th, Global Value Investment Corp. bought 23,700 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,718.00.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

RMCF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.77. The company had a trading volume of 439,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,532. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15.

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 17.05% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The company had revenue of $6.38 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Leverty Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,440 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

