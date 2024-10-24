Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.560-1.580 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Healthpeak Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.79-1.81 EPS.
Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance
DOC stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.00. 8,096,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,663,726. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 65.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $23.26.
Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Healthpeak Properties Company Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
