Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.560-1.580 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Healthpeak Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.79-1.81 EPS.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

DOC stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.00. 8,096,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,663,726. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 65.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.62.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

