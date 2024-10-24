Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Trading Down 47.9% – What’s Next?

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 47.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 1,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.
Idorsia Trading Down 4.4 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2.41.
Idorsia Company Profile
Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.
