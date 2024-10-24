KickToken One Day Trading Volume Hits $0.02 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 24th. One KickToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $0.02 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00007555 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,209.99 or 1.00032750 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00012814 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00007317 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006337 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00063339 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01130234 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.