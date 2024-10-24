Simon’s Cat (CAT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $272.05 Million

Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. During the last week, Simon’s Cat has traded up 66.8% against the US dollar. One Simon’s Cat token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Simon’s Cat has a total market capitalization of $272.05 million and approximately $198.35 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Simon's Cat alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.34 or 0.00240215 BTC.

About Simon’s Cat

Simon’s Cat launched on August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 8,099,955,188,055 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,749,955,188,055 tokens. The official website for Simon’s Cat is www.simons.cat. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme.

Simon’s Cat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Simon’s Cat (CAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simon’s Cat has a current supply of 8,099,955,188,055.355 with 6,749,955,188,055.355 in circulation. The last known price of Simon’s Cat is 0.00004347 USD and is up 11.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $281,189,792.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simons.cat/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simon’s Cat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simon’s Cat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simon’s Cat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Simon's Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simon's Cat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.