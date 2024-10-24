Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) reported in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 21, 2024, that its Board of Directors expanded to ten members with the appointment of Roberto Mignone as a Class I director, effective immediately. Mignone’s term will endure until the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, or until his successor is elected and qualified, or until he resigns or is removed.

Mr. Mignone brings a wealth of experience to Guardant Health, being the Founder and Managing Partner of Bridger Management LLC, an investment firm specializing in long-term equity strategies, particularly in the healthcare sector. Before Bridger, he co-founded and worked as a partner at Blue Ridge Capital LLC. Additionally, Mr. Mignone serves on the boards of various institutions and holds degrees from Harvard College and Harvard Business School.

In the wake of his appointment, Mr. Mignone will receive standard compensation accorded to non-employee directors of Guardant Health under the company’s Amended Non-Employee Director Compensation Program. This includes stock option and restricted stock unit awards valued at $362,500 collectively, subject to vesting conditions tied to his tenure.

Guardant Health also disclosed the customary indemnification arrangement with Mr. Mignone to protect him from liabilities arising from his role as a director. The company noted that there were no pre-existing agreements or transactions affecting his selection as a director, nor any reportable transactions as per Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.

The company released a press statement on October 24, 2024, regarding the appointment of Mr. Mignone to the Board. The full press release is annexed to the 8-K filing as Exhibit 99.1, available for reference.

This formal announcement was made in compliance with regulatory requirements and securities laws. For further information, interested parties can refer to the full text of the filing on the SEC’s website.

