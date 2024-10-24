Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.09 ($0.47) and traded as low as GBX 32.85 ($0.43). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 33.30 ($0.43), with a volume of 104,440 shares changing hands.

Futura Medical Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 34.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 36. The company has a market capitalization of £102.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,443.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James Henry Barder sold 250,000 shares of Futura Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.53), for a total transaction of £102,500 ($133,082.32). 32.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Futura Medical Company Profile

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical and healthcare products for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. Its lead product is MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The company also develops pain relief products, including TPR100, a topical diclofenac pain relief gel; CBD100, a topical cannabidiol formulation; and TIB200, a topical ibuprofen pain relief gel.

