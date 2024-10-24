Orange (EPA:ORA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €10.29 ($11.18) and traded as low as €10.01 ($10.88). Orange shares last traded at €10.10 ($10.98), with a volume of 4,823,626 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €10.29.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

