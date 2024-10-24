PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.50, but opened at $19.24. PureTech Health shares last traded at $21.20, with a volume of 8,433 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on PRTC shares. Leerink Partnrs raised PureTech Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partners began coverage on PureTech Health in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PureTech Health

PureTech Health Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureTech Health

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About PureTech Health

(Get Free Report)

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.