PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.50, but opened at $19.24. PureTech Health shares last traded at $21.20, with a volume of 8,433 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on PRTC shares. Leerink Partnrs raised PureTech Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partners began coverage on PureTech Health in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.
PureTech Health Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureTech Health
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
About PureTech Health
PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.
