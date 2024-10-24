Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Shares Up 6.7% – Here’s What Happened

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.14 and last traded at $12.09. 556,601 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 872,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.35. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $892.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.49 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the second quarter worth $167,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP increased its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 74.6% during the second quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 2,361,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,103 shares during the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,293,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 1st quarter valued at $413,000.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

