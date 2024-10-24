Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 1816 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.
Salzgitter Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00.
Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Salzgitter had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Salzgitter AG will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Salzgitter
Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.
