Voya Financial (VOYA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Voya Financial (NYSE: VOYA) in the last few weeks:

10/11/2024 – Voya Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/10/2024 – Voya Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/10/2024 – Voya Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $84.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2024 – Voya Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $84.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/3/2024 – Voya Financial was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2024 – Voya Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/23/2024 – Voya Financial had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2024 – Voya Financial was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating.

9/11/2024 – Voya Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $79.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Voya Financial is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

Voya Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Voya Financial stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,455. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.03. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.02 and a 1 year high of $83.93.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Voya Financial by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 3,640.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 6,850.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

