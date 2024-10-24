Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.58 and last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.

Fukuoka Financial Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.32.

Fukuoka Financial Group Company Profile

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.

